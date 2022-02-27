Baylor University Press Release

By: Max Calderone

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball (3-4) split its doubleheader with No. 23 Duke (4-3) on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark, clinching a series win over the ranked Blue Devils in the process.



The Bears’ offense exploded for a 12-3 win in game one of the twin bill, but later came up short in a 4-2 loss in the series finale.



In game one, BU got out to a 2-0 lead through the first four innings with an RBI double by Tre Richardson and a run-scoring bloop single off the bat of Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo.



Duke scratched across an unearned run in the top of the fifth, but the floodgates broke open for the Bears in the bottom of the sixth as they put up a seven-spot to go ahead 9-1. Six walks, three hits, a hit-by-pitch and a Duke error resulted in the crooked number, as Baylor sent 13 men to the plate. Cardoza-Oquendo added to his tally with a two-RBI single and Jack Pineda drove in two as well.



BU would add three more in the seventh inning as Pineda tripled in Cardoza-Oquendo and later scored on an RBI single from Jared McKenzie, his second RBI of the day. Tre Richardson crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice to put the final tally mark on the board for the Bears.



On the mound, Jake Jackson was masterful in seven innings of work, allowing just one unearned run and four hits. He walked three, but struck out four in collecting his first win of the season.



The Blue Devils would cash in with two runs off Kobe Andrade in the eighth, but Cole Stasio worked a scoreless ninth to seal the series-clinching victory for the Bears.



In game two, Baylor’s Will Rigney turned in a career-high four innings of work on the mound and added six strikeouts, also a career-high, in his first start of 2022. Both teams got on the scoresheet in the first inning, though the score would remain tied at 1 until the fourth.



After Andrade led off the frame with a walk, a Duke wild pitch advanced him to second and Cardoza-Oquendo later sacrificed him over to third. Another wild pitch allowed the sophomore to score and put BU ahead, 2-1.



DU answered with a run of its own in the top of the fifth to knot the score at 2-2 and put two more up in the eighth thanks to a solo home run and a run-scoring walk. The Bears were unable to get to DU’s Jimmy Loper, who pitched the final three innings and allowed just two hits with five punchouts.