WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball (8-6) split a Saturday doubleheader with Columbia (4-5) at Baylor Ballpark, winning the first game, 3-0, but dropping the nightcap, 11-4.



Senior LHP Tyler Thomas was outstanding once again in the opener, tossing eight scoreless innings and adding seven strikeouts, but the Lions responded in game two with 10 unanswered runs from the fifth inning on.



In game one, the Bears jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead behind RBIs from Antonio Valdez and Chase Wehsener in the bottom of the first. They added another in the third thanks to another run-scoring knock from Wehsener, part of his three-hit performance.



From there, it was all Thomas as he retired 22 of the 26 batters he faced and worked five three-up, three-down frames. For the season, Thomas now boasts a 0.74 ERA with a 3-1 record on the mound.



With the three-run lead, freshman RHP Mason Marriott came on to close things down in the ninth. Though he surrendered two hits, he was able to force a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to earn his fourth save of the season.



In the nightcap, BU once again got out to the early lead behind a two-run single off the bat of Jack Pineda in the bottom of the second. After Columbia trimmed the lead in half, Baylor got two more in the third thanks to a two-run Jared McKenzie inside-the-park home run.

With the score at 4-1, the tides started to turn as the Lions put up three in the fifth, one in the sixth, four in the seventh, and one in each of the eighth and ninth innings, all the while holding Baylor to nothing but zeros at the plate.



On the mound, Jake Jackson got the start and turned in five innings with five strikeouts. It was Hambleton Oliver (1-1) who was tagged with the loss. Grant Golomb, Cole Stasio and Chandler Freeman each made an appearance, as did Joey Schott in his collegiate debut.