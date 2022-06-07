WACO, TX (FOX 44) — A big time bat in the Baylor Baseball lineup has a new new home within the Big 12, as Kyle Nevin announced on Instagram that he will transfer to Oklahoma.

This past season, Nevin was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention after hitting .304 with a career eight home runs to go along with 49 RBI.

In three seasons with the Bears, Nevin played in 112 games, while hitting nine home runs and driving in 74 runs.

With the announcement, he becomes the first Baylor Baseball player to officially move onto another school since Steve Rodriguez stepped down from his position on May 30th.