WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team got off to a strong start in the final series of the season, as the Bears Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday night.

BEARS WIN! 🔥



Grant Golomb leads the way with FIVE scoreless innings out of the 'pen as the Bears roll to victory ✅#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/FUSjmZbBaR — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 19, 2023

The game was one that went back and forth early, but starting in the sixth inning, the Bears closed the game with six unanswered runs to put the game away for good.

The standout for Baylor in the contest was former Midway Panther Cortlan Castle, who reached base three times in four appearances and also drove in two runs.

Next up for the Bears is the second game of the series against the Roadrunners, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 pm.