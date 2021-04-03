Baylor Baseball Sweeps North Carolina A&T

Baylor

by: Baylor University

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball completed the sweep of North Carolina A&T on Saturday with a 7-3 win at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (18-10) outscored the Aggies (7-21), 25-3 in the four-game series.

Once again, the Bears scored in the first inning when fifth-year senior Andy Thomas smacked an RBI-double to put BU up 1-0.

The Aggies briefly tied things up in the third before Baylor added two more runs in the home half of the frame. Newcomer Jack Pineda used an RBI-double down the left field line to score one and then second-year freshman Tre Richardson followed it up with a single to center to make it 3-1.

Baylor extended its lead in the fourth as junior Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo looped an RBI-single to left field to push it to 4-1. In the fifth, second-year freshman Cade Currington smacked his first double of the day to setup true freshman Jacob Schoenvogel who came in and hit an RBI-single to make it a 5-1 game.

In the sixth, NC A&T used a two-run shot to close the gap to 5-3. Baylor responded in the home-half of the frame with two-outs as second-year freshman Jared McKenzie used a double to get things going. In the next at-bat, Pineda roped a single up the middle to push it to 6-3.

The Bears added an insurance run in the seventh frame, when third-year sophomore Chase Wehsener crushed a two-out RBI-double to make it 7-3, the eventual final.

Fifth-year senior Hayden Kettler (3-1) threw seven innings while only allowing one earned run on four hits. The Aggies’ starter Ethan Chavis (0-3) was tabbed with the loss.

NOTES

• Baylor is now 16-2 at Baylor Ballpark.

• BU is 17-5 against non-conference opponents.

• Second four-game series sweep of the season (Memphis, March 5-7).

• The Bears outscored the Aggies 25-3 in the series.

• Kettler tied his career-long outing for the third time this season after hurling seven innings.

• Five players in the BU lineup finished with multiple hits, eight-of-nine starters had at least one hit.

• Pineda led the way after going 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI.

• Second-year freshman Cade Currington had a new career-high with two doubles in the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected