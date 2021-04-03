Baylor Baseball Sweeps North Carolina A&T

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball completed the sweep of North Carolina A&T on Saturday with a 7-3 win at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (18-10) outscored the Aggies (7-21), 25-3 in the four-game series.

Once again, the Bears scored in the first inning when fifth-year senior Andy Thomas smacked an RBI-double to put BU up 1-0.

The Aggies briefly tied things up in the third before Baylor added two more runs in the home half of the frame. Newcomer Jack Pineda used an RBI-double down the left field line to score one and then second-year freshman Tre Richardson followed it up with a single to center to make it 3-1.

Baylor extended its lead in the fourth as junior Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo looped an RBI-single to left field to push it to 4-1. In the fifth, second-year freshman Cade Currington smacked his first double of the day to setup true freshman Jacob Schoenvogel who came in and hit an RBI-single to make it a 5-1 game.

In the sixth, NC A&T used a two-run shot to close the gap to 5-3. Baylor responded in the home-half of the frame with two-outs as second-year freshman Jared McKenzie used a double to get things going. In the next at-bat, Pineda roped a single up the middle to push it to 6-3.

The Bears added an insurance run in the seventh frame, when third-year sophomore Chase Wehsener crushed a two-out RBI-double to make it 7-3, the eventual final.

Fifth-year senior Hayden Kettler (3-1) threw seven innings while only allowing one earned run on four hits. The Aggies’ starter Ethan Chavis (0-3) was tabbed with the loss.

NOTES

• Baylor is now 16-2 at Baylor Ballpark.

• BU is 17-5 against non-conference opponents.

• Second four-game series sweep of the season (Memphis, March 5-7).

• The Bears outscored the Aggies 25-3 in the series.

• Kettler tied his career-long outing for the third time this season after hurling seven innings.

• Five players in the BU lineup finished with multiple hits, eight-of-nine starters had at least one hit.

• Pineda led the way after going 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI.

• Second-year freshman Cade Currington had a new career-high with two doubles in the game.