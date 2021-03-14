Baylor Baseball Sweeps Xavier

Baylor University Press Release

By: Zach Rhodes

WACO, Texas – The Baylor baseball team extended its win streak to eight games and completed the sweep after shutting out Xavier, 10-0, on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (10-4) swept their second-consecutive weekend series with today’s victory over the Musketeers (3-7).

The Bears started off strong, taking an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after second-year freshman Tre Richardson used an RBI-groundout to score one and newcomer Antonio Valdez slapped an RBI-single through the right side.

Later in the fourth, fourth-year junior Davion Downey crushed his first home run of the season to right field for a two-run shot which doubled the Baylor lead to 4-0. In the sixth, fifth-year senior Andy Thomas hit a solo homer to right, stretching the BU advantage to 5-0. Downey followed with a sacrifice fly to score Valdez who doubled earlier in the frame.

In the seventh, second baseman Jack Pineda had an RBI single to score second-year freshman Jared McKenzie to push the lead to 7-0. The Bears put the game away in the eighth after true freshman Cam Caley smashed his first-career home run, a three-run shot, to make it 10-0.

Fifth-year senior Hayden Kettler (1-0) was near-perfect on the mound after only allowing two hits, no walks, while striking out seven in a career-tying seven innings of scoreless baseball. Baylor relievers Logan Freeman and Jacob Askinos closed out the game to keep it a two-hit shutout. Xavier’s Ethan Bosacker (1-1) was tabbed with the loss.