Baylor Baseball Takes 2-0 Midweek Victory over UTRGV on Wednesday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The Bears defeated visiting UT Rio Grande Valley 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.



The Bears (5-3) were led at the plate by Kyle Nevin with a game-high three hits, followed by Hunter Seay with two. Seay and Andy Thomas each drove in one of the Bears’ runs on the day.



Overall, the Bears tallied two runs on nine hits while shutting out UTRGV (3-6) and striking out 10 Vaqueros on the day.



In his first collegiate appearance, freshman righty Will Rigney tossed three scoreless innings, striking out two while allowing only one hit and no walks in his Baylor debut.



The Bears got on the board first, putting up a run in the bottom of the third inning as the Bears’ manufactured a run, bringing home Jared McKenzie on an RBI single from Thomas after McKenzie reached on an error and was bunted into scoring position.



The Bears added a second in the fourth inning as Nevin tripled with two outs and Seay singled him home to make it 2-0.



From there the bullpen held the Vaqueros to just 5 hits the rest of the game, as Jimmy Winston tossed a scoreless 2.1 innings, Ryan Leckich 1.2 innings, Daniel Caruso a scoreless eighth and Boyd a scoreless ninth.



Rigney earned the win to start the year 1-0, while Boyd earned his second career save.



UTRGV starter John Henry Gonzalez took the loss, falling to 0-1 on the year.



NOTES

The Bears are now 37-12 all-time in midweek contests under fifth-year head coach Steve Rodriguez.

SR OF Hunter Seay connected on the first double of his career and drove in one of the Bears’ two runs on the day.

FR INF Kyle Nevin tallied his first career triple.

FR INF Kyle Nevin tied his career high with three hits on the day (both of his starts he has collected three hits)

CF Jared McKenzie extended his hitting streak to eight games (he has reached safely in all eight games on the year).

FR RHP Will Rigney earned the win in his first career appearance and start.

SR RHP Luke Boyd tallied his second career save (and second of the season) in his team-leading fourth appearance of the year.

SR RHP Jimmy Winston made his second appearance of the year.

RS Jr Daniel Caruso made his third appearance of the year.

SR LHP Ryan Leckich made his third appearance of the year.

The shutout is the second of the year for the Bears.

The Baylor pitching staff struck out 10 on the day, their third game with double-digit strikeout totals and the third most on the year.



QUOTES OF THE DAY

On the outcome of the game…

“Winning is always good. I was really happy with how we played. The conditions were really rough. The wind was blowing straight in, but our guys did a great job keeping the ball low and on the ground with line drives. We did a good job of getting some guys in scoring position with two outs and then hoping our guys got a hit. Good execution in a lot of different areas, offensively and defensively. Really happy with what our guys did. It’s always good to get a win in a big weekend like this.” – Head Coach Steve Rodriguez



WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears head to Houston for the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children College Classic. The Bears will face Missouri on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at Minute Maid Park.

-baylorbears.com-