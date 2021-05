WACO — Baylor Baseball scored four runs late to take the series opener with Oklahoma by a final of 9-5.

Tyler Thomas was scratched because of health and safety protocols giving way to Cam Caley who went five strong innings allowing 3 runs and striking out four.

Senior Andy Thomas blasted his way to four RBI’s including a three-run homerun in the first inning.

Baylor will look to take the series from Oklahoma on Friday with first pitch set for 3:00pm.