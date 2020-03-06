Baylor Baseball Takes to The West Coast This Weekend

WACO, Texas — The Baylor baseball team will head west for their first ‘true road test’ in a three game-set against Cal Poly.

The Bears have spent a lot of time in the Golden State over the past few seasons playing regional’s out there in each of the past two postseasons. The Bears have many California connections including their head coach Steve Rodriguez who wants his team to see a ‘west-coast’ style team, while also taking in some sights.

“I think just being able to travel and go to different locations — one it’s a great experience for kids just being able to go to different parts of the country and just see different things,” He said. “It’s close to Pismo Beach so I’m sure we’ll do something for the kids be able to go out there and experience that but at the same time, like I said, preparing them for different kinds of baseball is also really important as well.”

The Bears will open their three game series with Cal Poly on Friday night at 8:00pm Central Time.