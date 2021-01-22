Baylor Baseball to Participate in Round Rock Classic in 2021

Baylor junior Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo throws before an NCAA baseball game against Oral Roberts on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – On the second weekend of the 2021 season, Baylor baseball will travel up the road to Round Rock, Texas to compete in the annual Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond on Feb. 26-28.

The Bears are slated to take on Texas A&M (Fri. at 6 p.m.), Auburn (Sat. 12 p.m.) and Oklahoma (Sun. 5 p.m.) in the tournament. The contest against OU will count as a non-conference game.

This is the second year of the tournament’s existence as Texas Tech, Houston, Stanford and Tennessee, participated in the inaugural event in 2020. Dell Diamond is the home ballpark of the Round Rock Express which is the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Individual tickets to each game of the 2021 tournament are available on roundrockclassic.net.