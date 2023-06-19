WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor freshman shortstop standout Kolby Branch will have a new collegiate home next season, as he entered the transfer portal on Monday.

This past season, Branch led the Bears in nearly every offensive category, as he hit .325 with six home runs and 41 RBI.

He also finished with 17 doubles which is one shy of a program record.

For his efforts he was a unanimous All-Big 12 Freshman team selection and he also became the program’s first Freshman All-American since Jared McKenzie.