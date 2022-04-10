MORGANTOWN, WV (FOX 44) — The Baylor Baseball team came up short against West Virginia once again on Sunday, this time by a 7-5 final, as the Bears get swept by the Mountaineers.

Once again, Baylor dug itself into a hole, as WVU took a 6-0 lead through just two innings.

The Bears did mount a comeback in the fourth inning, as they scored five runs off of a fielder’s choice, a single and two batters hit by pitches.

That was all the offense that Baylor could muster though, as the Mountaineers added a solo home run in the sixth inning to pick up the victory.

The Bears now fall to 16-15 on the season, and will next be in action on Tuesday, April 12th when they travel to San Marcos to take on Texas State. First pitch in that game is scheduled for 6:30 pm.