Baylor Basketball Adds 5-Star Recruit, Climbs to No. 1 Class in the Nation

WACO, Texas – Baylor Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Drew can be seen around the Baylor Basketball facility grinning from ear to ear – and over the last week it has to be even bigger because he has landed yet another Top 25 recruit, giving the Bears the top recruiting class in the country.

The latest commit came from Kendall Brown A five-star small forward out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Minnesota. He is ESPN’s 16th ranked prospect in the class of 2021.

He joins Langston Love, the 22nd ranked prospect who committed last week.