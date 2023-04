WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor backcourt got another boost on Tuesday night, as Iowa State transfer Denae Fritz announced her commitment to the Bears.

One might say I look better in green and gold 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/Iusey3QpQf — Denae Fritz (@denaefritz23_) April 25, 2023

This past season with the Cyclones, Fritz finished third on the team with 8.8 points per game, and led the team with 31 blocked shots. For her efforts, she was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team.

Fritz becomes the third guard to transfer to Baylor this offseason, joining Jada Walker (Kentucky) and Yaya Felder (Ohio).