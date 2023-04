WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor guard group got a key addition to the unit as VCU transfer Jayden Nunn committed to the Bears on Tuesday.

Nunn spent two seasons with the Rams and played in 66 games during his time in Richmond. That includes 35 games, all starts, this past season in which he averaged 9.3 points per game.

He will now come to Waco and look to help fill some of the void left by the departures of LJ Cryer, Adam Flagler and Keyonte George, who all departed this offseason.