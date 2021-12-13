WACO, TX — A little over eight months after they finished on top of the college basketball landscape with a national title, the Baylor Bears are once again the No. 1 team in the country in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.

Scott Drew’s team is off to a 9-0 start this season, and is one of just six undefeated teams still left in college basketball.

Most recently, the Bears dismantled Villanova 57-36 in a Top 10 battle. In the process the Bears held the Wildcats to their lowest point total since the 1977-78 season.

This marks the fourth time in the past six seasons that Baylor will be the top-ranked team in the country. Only Baylor and Gonzaga have been ranked No. 1 in each of the past three seasons.

The Bears will next be in action on December 18 when they travel top Eugene to take on Oregon at 9:00 pm.