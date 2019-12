WACO, Texas — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team climbed into the top-10 for the first time since March of 2017 after their win over Butler last week.

Baylor joins the Women’s Basketball, Volleyball and Football programs, who are also ranked inside the top-ten in their respective sports.

The men will return to the floor on Wednesday night when they take on Tennessee-Martin in as a part of Battleground 2k19 at the Toyota Center in Houston.