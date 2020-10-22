Baylor Basketball Closed The Book on 2020 (Eventually) And Hopes to Continue Their Climb into 2021

WACO — Baylor’s historic 2020 season was building to a crescendo into March last year when the music just stopped.

The Bears ended the year at 26-4 but had no chance to write the last verse of their season, something that didn’t sit well with head coach Scott Drew for some time.

“I think it took a little longer for me personally [to get over the loss],” Drew said. “Young people always move on from things a lot quicker — wins, losses — they tend to refocus and as coaches sometimes the losses, stay with this a little bit longer. It was the same thing, I think, with the season. It probably took a little longer for us to realize it’s over. At the same time best winning percentage in schools history and in a tremendous year.”

A couple of Baylor veterans will never get to know how that season ends, but the boat load of returners have a chance to pick up where they left off in 2020-2021.

“It was tough for O [Obim Okeke], Devonte [Bandoo] and Freddie [Gillespie] not getting a chance to do that,” Drew said. “We have a lot of people coming back still which makes it something of, ‘Well, we should get another swing at this. Where some programs out there when lose half their team, or three or four year key starters. It is a different situation with us definitely gonna miss the guys that are gone, but we return enough that I know they’re excited to finish what we all started last year.”