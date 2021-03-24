Baylor Basketball Inspires Dave Aranda

WACO, TX — It was an exciting day in Waco, as Baylor’s football team held their first spring practice of the 2021 season. As Dave Aranda prepares for the upcoming football season, he’s keeping a close eye on the NCAA tournament, as he’s inspired by both basketball programs success.

“Oh it’s awesome, I’m proud to be at Baylor,” Dave Aranda said. “And I think that’s the blueprint, that’s what it’s supposed to look like, when you look at the connection on their teams, and look at the fight on their teams, and you look at what’s happening on the court, and then you look at the class and integrity that’s off the court, and you look at the coaches that are modeling that, that’s what it’s supposed to be, and so it inspires me.”