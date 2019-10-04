Baylor Basketball Opens 2019-2020 with High Expectations

WACO, Texas — As Scott Drew begins his 16th year at Baylor with loads of optimism after the team’s run to the round of 32 in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Bears bring back eight players from that team including Tristan Clark, who missed a majority of the season with an injury.

Younger players had to step in and pick up the slack last year making them even better as Clark returns.

“As a group we feel confident that we have a lot of opportunities with our schedule to show people, what kind of team we can be,” Drew said. “We have a lot of goals, like every other team out there each and every year to achieve. But we have a lot more guys that know what it’s going to take to be successful in the Big 12 conference and in the NCAA tournament with the experience we’re able to garner last year.”

The Bears will open the season on November 5th when they host Central Arkansas at 11:00am.