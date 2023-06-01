WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball backcourt added an extra scoring boost on Thursday, as Toledo’s RayJ Dennis committed to the Bears via social media.

The Rockets guard is the reigning MAC Player of the Year, an award he won unanimously, while leading the team in both scoring (19.5 points per game) and assists (5.8 per game). He also averaged over four rebounds a contest as well.

Baylor will be the third school for Dennis, who played his first two seasons at Boise State as well.

He becomes the second portal addition for Scott Drew and company this offseason, joining VCU’s Jayden Nunn who committed in April.