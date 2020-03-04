Baylor Basketball Picks up Gritty Win over Texas Tech to Stay Alive in Big 12 Race

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team was playing without a full deck on Monday night but found a way to grit-out a crucial victory over Texas Tech to Stay alive in the Big 12 title race.

“These games right here are what make a national champion,” Sophomore Jared Butler said. “These games right here, where we had to battle, we’re being battle tested, we’re going over time and shots aren’t falling and these are the games that make a National champion.”

Part of the reason for the win were big shots at big times from the four Baylor Guards. Perhaps none bigger than Devonte Bandoo’s game-tying three in the final minutes of regulation.

“I have to give thanks to God,” Bandoo said. “Moments like this, you just can’t take credit for so I give all glory to God. Just the fact that it’s on senior night makes it a lot sweeter.”

The Bears will now need a win over West Virginia and Kansas Loss to Texas Tech to claim a share of the Big 12 title.