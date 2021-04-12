Baylor Basketball Raises the Standard for all Sports

WACO, TX — Baylor’s football team suited up on Saturday in front of fans, for their first scrimmage of the year. With all the success Baylor athletics has had, with the men’s team winning the national title, naturally, it raises the bar for all the sports programs at Baylor University. Dave Aranda talked about his trip to Indianapolis for the national championship, and how it impacted his outlook on the standard for his football team.

“I thought about all of our guys, and the effort they’ve been putting in, in having some sort of voice for our team in terms of the growth,” Dave Aranda said. “For Baylor to show you can be a man of class, and a man of integrity, and still win at the highest level, that’s totally what it is, that’s it, and so that’s the path we’re trying to get on.”