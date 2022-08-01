DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — There will be a double serving of Baylor Basketball just up I-35 on December 18th, as the Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball team will play a doubleheader at the American Airlines Center.

The women will open up the event at 6:30 pm as the Bears will take on 2021 national runners up Arizona. The two teams have played twice with the Wildcats owning a 2-0 all-time record.

Scott Drew and company will then close out the night with a matchup against Washington State at 9:00 pm. The two teams have faced off three times, with the Bears losing the most recent matchup on December 23, 2010.

The event will also feature matchups between the Texas and Stanford Men’s Basketball teams, along with Texas and USC Women’s Basketball teams.