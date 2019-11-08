Baylor Basketball Set for Showdown Against Washington

WACO, Texas — Baylor looked great in their opener against Central Arkansas but their competition-level will take a big step up on Friday when they take on Washington as a part of the Armed Forces Classic, in Alaska.

The Huskies are right on the cusp of being a top-25 team and Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew is looking forward to testing his guys against some top-flight talent.

“The good thing is Washington is one of the most talented teams in the country,” he said. “You can look at the NBA draft boards, and they’ve got a couple of their guys on there for a reason, they’re really good players, so it’s a great opportunity.”

Sophomore Jared Butler is looking forward to the test.

“I think we’ve got all the pieces, all the schemes and coaching staff and things like that,” he said. “We worked hard this summer, we worked hard this whole fall, so you know I just can’t wait.”

Baylor and Washington tip at 8:30pm tomorrow night from Anchorage.