WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor Basketball team is headed back to Sioux Falls, South Dakota in 2023, as the Bears will open up their season there against Auburn.

Baylor is coming off a win at the Sanford Pentagon in 2022, as the Bears used a late rally to beat Gonzaga 64-63 in that building last December.

“We are thrilled to be heading back to the Sanford Pentagon for a great matchup with Auburn,” said Scott Drew. “Our team had a fantastic experience last year in Sioux Falls, and we are excited to be invited back again this season.”

This matchup will be the eighth between the two basketball programs, with the last one coming in an 84-72 win on January 30, 2021.

With a season opening matchup against the Tigers, this will be the first time since 2013-14 that Baylor has opened the year with a game against a power-six opponent.