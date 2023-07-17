NEW YORK, NY (FOX 44) — The 2023-24 nonconference schedule for the Baylor Men’s Basketball team added another high profile matchup on Monday, as the program announced an upcoming matchup with Duke.

The matchup is set to take place in the world’s most famous arena, with the two teams facing off at Madison Square Garden.

This contest against the Blue Devils will be the second ever between Baylor and Duke, with the Bears coming up short in the one previous matchup on March 28th, 2010, when the Bears lost 78-71 to Duke in the Elite Eight.

“To have our programs meet up in one of the most iconic venues in our sport is a tremendous opportunity and one we’re looking forward to in December,” said Scott Drew.

This will also be the seventh ever appearance for Baylor Basketball at MSG, with the last one taking place in 2017.

The Bears will now travel to New York on two separate occasions this upcoming season, as they will also take part in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The matchup against Duke is set for Wednesday, December 20th, with the tip time and TV network still to be determined.