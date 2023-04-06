WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Even with the 2022-23 college basketball season only over by a few days, Baylor Basketball is already looking towards next season, with the Bears finding out one of it’s nonconference games for 2023-24. Scott Drew and company will host Seton Hall in the 2023 Big East/Big 12 Battle.

This will mark a first ever matchup between the two programs, which were set to face off in the 2020 edition of the battle before COVID issues canceled that game.

The Bears have had plenty of success in the past against the Big East in Waco, as Baylor is 5-0 against the conference at home with Scott Drew as the head coach.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5th with a tip off time television network TBD.