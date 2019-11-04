Baylor Basketball Set To Tip Off Season

WACO, Texas — The 16th ranked Baylor Bears will open their season on Tuesday morning at 11:00am against Central Arkansas.

The Bears spent much of last year getting valuable experience for younger players, that helped vault them into the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament.

Those young players who blossomed into their roles last year have created a deeper roster that has allowed these guys to practice hard leading up to this season.

“The familiarity with each other and their games is a lot better,” Head Coach Scott Drew said. “I think the depth is a lot better this year and the competitive practices were able to have because of that depth. Definitely allows us to get better each and every day as we say iron sharpens iron.”

One of those younger players who played a big role last year is Devonte Bandoo and he has seen the growth of this team in practice.

“Practice has been very competitive,” he said. “We’ve got so much depth, every team is equal. It’s just a back and forth battle. Bumps and bruises, it’s very competitive.”

Baylor and Central Arkansas will tip off at 11:00am tomorrow afternoon at the Ferrell Center.