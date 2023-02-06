WACO, TX (FOX 44) — After an undefeated week, the Baylor Women’s Basketball team picked up both weekly Big 12 Basketball awards on Monday.

The recognition started with junior guard Sarah Andrews, who was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season.

In the two games, Andrews led the Big 12 with 22 points per game, as she extended her current double-figure scoring stretch to 10 games.

Meanwhile, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs continued to rack up the Big 12 Freshman of the Week awards, as she won her third in a row, and fifth this season.

This past week, the newcomer from Oklahoma City averaged a double-double once again. She now has six double-doubles this season, as she becomes just the third Baylor freshman since the 2009-10 season to record at least six.

Baylor will next be in action on Tuesday, February 7th when the Bears host Oklahoma at 7:00 pm.