WACO — The defending national champion Baylor Bears will play the Alabama Crimson Tide as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge in 2022.

The Bears are 7-1 all time in the Challenge after beating Auburn last year. The Crimson Tide are coming off a trip to the the sweet 16 where they were beat by UCLA.

The Bears beat Alabama in the Big 12/SEC challenge in 2019.

The two will meet for the next edition on Saturday, January 29th at Coleman Coliseum.