WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor Basketball is set to host Arkansas this upcoming season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The game will be the first meeting between the two teams since they played in the 2021 Elite Eight in Indianapolis, where the Bears won 81-72 on their way to a National Championship.

This game will mark the 145th all-time meeting between the two former Southwest Conference foes, with the Razorbacks holding a 97-47 lead in the series.

Baylor will enter this game with a chance to build upon its SEC/Big 12 Challenge best 7-2 record.

The game is set to tip off on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. An official tip time and TV info are yet to be determined,