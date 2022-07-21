WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’ll be a battle between recent National Champions this upcoming basketball season, as Baylor announced that it will play Virginia in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas.

The tournament will feature not only the Bears and Cavaliers, but also the Fighting Illini of Illinois and the Bruins of UCLA. The winners of the first two games will play in a championship game on Sunday, November 20th at noon and the losers of the first two games will in consolation game on Sunday, November 20th at 2:30 pm.

Tip off between Baylor and Virginia is set for Friday, November 18th at 4:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.