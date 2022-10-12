WACO, TX (FOX 44) — As part of the Big 12 Conference’s preseason all-conference selections, three Baylor Basketball standouts earned recognition on Wednesday.

Senior guard Adam Flagler was the lone Bear to make the All-Big 12 Preseason First Team, as he was one of three unanimous selections. Flagler is coming off of a season in which he was tied for eighth in the conference in scoring at 13.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, two of his teammates earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors, as both LJ Cryer and Keyonte George earned that preseason distinction.

On top of the honorable mention recognition, George is also the Big 12’s Preseason Freshman of the Year. The five-star freshman comes into college basketball as one of the most highly anticipated first year players in the country. He is also the second straight Baylor Bear to be named the conference’s preseason freshman of the year, along with Kendall Brown who was the preseason freshman of the year in 2021.

The Bears will start their regular season on Monday, November 7th at 11:00 am against Mississippi Valley State.