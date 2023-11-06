ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — For Texas Rangers pitcher Cody Bradford, the 2023 baseball season was something out of a story book.

“I can’t even think of a season that was scripted like this. I think it was a dream come true.”

As Bradford went from the minor leagues at the start of the season, to the top of the MLB mountaintop, as a member of the World Series winning Texas Rangers.

“I don’t know if I can put it into words, but it was incredible and so much fun to be a part of.”

And in the process he not only accomplished every baseball player’s dream by winning the Fall Classic, but he did so with his hometown team, after growing up in Aledo, which is located just over 30 miles away.

“It was just so surreal and a full circle moment getting to pitch for the team you grew up watching.”

All the while also getting to represent another team, and school close to his heart as well, becoming just the fourth Bear ever to win the World Series as a player.

“It’s an honor to represent Baylor. Baylor blood runs deep in our family and to bring a title to Waco for the Bears is awesome.”

And he hopes he’s not the last to do so, as he seeks to inspire the next generation to accomplish these same goals on a baseball diamond.

“I hope it gives hope to all the kids out there that it is possible.”