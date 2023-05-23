WACO, TX (FOX 44) — As part of the Big 12’s end-of-season baseball awards, two Baylor standouts earned their way onto all-conference teams.

The recognition begins behind the plater, with former Midway Panther Cortlan Castle who is an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Baylor’s starting catcher really found his rhythm during conference play, as he ranked fifth in the Big 12 with a .393 batting average in conference contests.

Meanwhile, following a fantastic first season in Waco, shortstop Kolby Branch is on the All-Big 12 Freshman team. He led the Bears in nearly every offensive category in 2023, and as a result becomes the 13th Baylor player to be named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team. He is also the first unanimous selection for the Bears since Chase Wehsener in 2019.