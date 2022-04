NEW YORK, NEW YORK (FOX 44) – After playing together their entire careers at Baylor NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo will be teammates in the WNBA as well, as the Indiana Fever selected both players in the first round.

Smith went No. 2 overall and is the highest Baylor player selected in a WNBA draft since Odyssey Sims No. 2 pick in 2014.

Meanwhile, Egbo went No. 10 overall, as she and Smith become the first Baylor teammates to go both in the first round of the WNBA draft since 2002.