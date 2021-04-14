Baylor Bears Well-Equipped to Repeat as National Champs

WACO, TX — Baylor signed the highest ranked recruiting class in program history, ranked top five in the nation by ESPN. Part of Baylor’s success is because of Scott Drew’s system, on implementing a redshirt year, which eight players on the national title team have done.

“I learned a lot from these guys in practice,” Dain Dainja said. “They encourage me everyday on and off the court, I’m just grateful for that and next year we’re gonna be back.”

Scott Drew was named AP and Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season, and his players are grateful to have him at the helm.

“I mean he has energy everywhere he goes around anybody,” Adam Flagler said. “He’s the best leader I could ever have, so we’re just glad to have him here.”

Earlier today, Matthew Mayer announced he’s declaring for the NBA draft; however, it never hurts to test the waters, and it’s not set in stone.”

“I am looking forward to next season, it’s gonna be great,” Matthew Mayer said. “We’ve got a lot of good guys coming in, we’ve got some five stars, it’s gonna be fun, I think we can run it back”