Baylor Bigs Open Things up for Star Guards

WACO — The Baylor Bears are hunting for their first national title in men’s basketball and to get one this year they are going to have to knock off a team in Villanova that has won it all 2 times in the last four tournaments.

While three Baylor guards of Jared Butler, MaCio Teague and Davion Mitchell will get a lot of the ink and a lot of the attention, It’s the work of the post-players like Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba that make the big night’s for the guards possible.

“They’re selfless guys,” Teague said. “They’re extremely selfless. Like Flo, he tells me that ‘Instead of doing this, do this,’ never saying ‘just do this and then I’m gonna be open, he says ‘Do this and you’re going to be open and you’re gonna be able to shoot the ball. If you miss it like already have position on the backside to get the rebound.’ So like that’s the type of stuff that Flo says and like Jon sets really good screens he creates a lot of open space. I mean, those guys, they do a tremendous amount of things that goes unnoticed that aren’t on the stat sheet that the everyday person who’s watching the game it’s just like all these cards are really good but actually our bigs make us really good as well.”