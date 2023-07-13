ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The message for Baylor football became clear right from the get go on the first day of Big 12 Media Days – it’s all about the present.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark opened Big 12 Media Days with a state of the conference address and talked about the excitement that surrounds the 14 teams as he heads into his second year at the helm.

“We have much to celebrate,” Yormark said. “Our future is very very bright. I’m very happy with the progress we’ve made but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

The 2022 season became one to forget for most Baylor fans, coaches and players alike. Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda spoke to that disappointment to begin his press conference, placing the blame on himself to an extent for the Bears losing season.

Aranda answered the first question from the media with a touching tribute to his late father, who passed away from pancreatic cancer earlier this week.

Baylor came in as one of seven teams opening up the two-day event for the 14 members of the Big 12 conference. A big storyline being the four new members entering the conference from the American Athletic Conference.

Senior Linebacker Mike Smith Jr. said the Bears hope to get back to the top of the Big 12 conference sooner rather than later and are ready to compete against anyone.

“The biggest motivation has just been to get back to what we do best, just putting the past behind us and looking forward to a new year,” Smith Jr. said.

Baylor begins their 2023 campaign on Saturday, September 2nd at 6:00 p.m. against Texas State.