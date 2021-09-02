Baylor Building Continuity & Depth on the Offensive Line

WACO, TX — On Saturday, we’ll see Gerry Bohanon under center against Texas State, and he’ll be protected by several combinations on the offensive line. Last year, the o-line was not one of Baylor’s strengths, so Dave Aranda looks to build continuity and depth this season.

“There will definitely be a group that will be rolled out to start,” Dave Aranda said. “But then I think, you know, the ability to have guys not take all of the reps and we get to certain parts of the game, whether it’s the end of the game or the end of a half. To be able to roll some other guys in, to get them reps, to create a depth I think is important.”