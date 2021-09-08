Baylor Building on Victory Over Texas State

WACO, TX — In Baylor’s win over Texas State, the Bears rushed for 245 yards, on 45 carries for two touchdowns. Baylor’s run game is their bread and butter, but they hope to build on that success against Texas Southern, by opening up the pass game for Gerry Bohanon, who had 148 passing yards against the Bobcats.

“We want to be really good with our big people,” Dave Aranda said. “We want big people to lead that approach, the O-line, our ability to take fight to the opponent and keep pounding the rock play after play, and wear down the opponent and you saw some at the end of the game.”