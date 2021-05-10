Baylor Cancels Tuesday Game with Incarnate Word

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor canceled its midweek contest against Incarnate Word due to inclement weather, it was announced on Monday. The two sides were scheduled to play on Tuesday, May 11 at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears will look ahead to their three-game series against No. 21 Oklahoma State May 14-16 in Stillwater, Okla.