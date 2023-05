WACO, TX (FOX 44) — In a season full of highs and lows, the Baylor baseball team finished off their 2023 season completing the sweep of Cal State Bakersfield with a 5-2 win on Saturday.

The Bears used a 5-run first inning to secure the win and complete the sweep of the Roadrunners.

Baylor ends the 2023 season with a 20-35 record.