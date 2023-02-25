WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Make it two-straight wins for the Baylor Women’s Basketball team after a 71-61 victory over the Lady Red Raiders on Saturday.

The Bears led the entirety of the first half, taking a 38-30 lead into the half.

However, the Lady Red Raiders dominated the third period, not allowing a single Baylor bucket and taking the lead with 2:43 left in the quarter.

Caitlin Bickle took over the reigns from there, scoring 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as Baylor ended the game on a 20-10 run to seal the win.

The Baylor Bears get a day to refocus and then it’s on to Austin for a matchup with No. 19 Texas on Monday, February 27th at 6:00 p.m.