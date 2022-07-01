WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor football commit Austin Novosad competed in the Elite 11 Finals this past week, and finished tenth.

The Elite 11 Finals is the most prestigious quarterback event in the country, as the nation’s top recruits in the country compete against each other in a friendly competition.

On Friday, he also announced that he will take part in the 2023 All-American Bowl in San Antonio as well.

Novosad has been committed to the Bears since December, but since then has received offers from both Ohio State and Texas A&M.