Baylor Completes 11-win regular season with 61-6 win over Kansas

Baylor running back John Lovett (7) falls backward into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

LAWRENCE, Kansas — The ninth-ranked Baylor bears rolled to their 11th win of the season with a 61-6 win over the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday at David Booth Memorial Stadium, in Lawrence, Kansas.

The win clinches a third 11-win season this decade for the program and gives them tons of momentum heading into next week’s Big 12 Championship game.

The Bears out-gained Kansas 507-280 despite Charlie Brewer sitting out the entire second half. Brewer was 13 of 25 for 182 yards and a toychdown before giving way to Gerry Bohanon and Jacob Zeno in the second half.

JaMycal Hasty led the rushing attack for the Bears gaining 92 yards including three touchdowns, which was a career high.

The Baylor defense forced four interceptions in the game pushing their total to 16 on the season their most in one season since 2013.

The Bears will now turn their attention to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship game next Saturday December 7th against Oklahoma at AT&T Stadium.