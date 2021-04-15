Baylor Cross-Training Offensive Linemen This Spring

WACO — This past season the uncertainty of player availability led to some strange games especilly for the 2-7 Baylor Bears.

With that in mind 1st-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos is working his guys at every position along the offensive front to prepare them for those type of situations in the future.

“You never know when somebody’s just gonna disappear from your locker room,” Mateos said. “When I was at BYU, over the course of two seasons I played 28 different offensive line lineups because of injuries and COVID. I think the more you train guys, and teach him the entire scheme and the offense, then move guys around when those moments come up, their ready.”

Baylor senior offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson likes the idea of learning all five spots along the front.

“Oh yeah, it helps everybody,” he said. “Because it gives everybody the sense to learn what each position has to do for each play — all the cadences. It just helps everybody and their football IQ and gets the knowledge of the playbook better.”

