Baylor Defense Preserves Undefeated Season By Shutting Down West Virginia

WACO, Texas — The Baylor defense came up big when called upon in a 17-14 win at McLane Stadium on Thursday night.

The Bears allowed a total of 219 yards, with 83 of those coming on one play. Head Coach Matt Rhule was very impressed that his defense answered the call all night, no matter what.

“Talk about championship mindset,” Rhule said. “They went out there and made those stops. And it wasn’t just the blocked field goal. They stopped him on third and three. Grayland wasn’t supposed to play tonight. He’s out there playing. J.T. comes over the top, they try to double move, I think they are going to pick it off. Just character, character, character plays and then you know at the end of the game, I punted the ball down there and said I trust our defense to go make the plays”

Linebacker Blake Lynch tallied a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery and he was not surprised to see his guys answering the call.

“We all just enjoy playing with each other,” he said. “I think we’re good on defense because we play hard and do our job.”