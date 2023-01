WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor secondary took another hit on Monday afternoon, as sophomore defensive back Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson entered the Transfer Portal.

This past season, Johnson emerged as one of the top members of the Baylor secondary, as he played in 12 games for the Bears, in which he recorded 16 tackles and broke up five passes.

He becomes the third Baylor defensive back to enter the Transfer Portal this offseason, joining Devin Neal Jr. and Al Walcott.